Eldridge Hy-Vee celebrates grand opening Tuesday

A district store manager said that the new store's team, formerly of North Scott Foods, was one of the best groups they've seen transition to new ownership.

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — Residents of Eldridge are back at a grocery store with a new coat of paint and familiar faces as the new Hy-Vee location opened its doors on Tuesday, April 18.

The store used to be North Scott Foods before it was purchased by Hy-Vee in February, and two months later, it's back to business as usual.

Over a period of just 12 days, the team managed to gut and refurbish the store, now opening with brand-new shelves, coolers, freezers and coats of paint.

According to District Store Manager Eric Kraciun, it's all thanks to the quality of the returning staff.

"Hy-Vee does this where we go into communities and we build new stores, or we, you know, take over and transition stores and things like that. And, you know, our team has said that this group is one of the best groups that they've ever had transition. So that's amazing."

According to Hy-Vee, the company retained 95% of North Scott Foods' staff through the transition.