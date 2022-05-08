Two hospitalized after Highway 61 rollover crash near Eldridge Friday

Investigators found that a car lost control and struck a guardrail, severely injuring its two occupants.

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A man and a boy are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Highway 61 near Eldridge Friday afternoon.

According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, at about 2:03 p.m. on Aug. 5, dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a motor vehicle accident near the 124.5-mile marker on Highway 61, in between Davenport and Eldridge.

At the scene, investigators found that the car was traveling south on the highway when its driver lost control and struck a guardrail on the west side of the road. The car then rolled several times and ejected its two occupants.

The occupants were found to be a man, who drove the car, and a juvenile boy; both from Davenport.

Both suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and were rushed to the hospital. Later, the boy was airlifted to another facility by a MedForce helicopter.