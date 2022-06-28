Boil order issued for part of Eldridge for emergency water line repair

The order affects anyone living east of Route 61 and south of Stone Brook Lane.

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A boil order has been issued for a section of Eldridge, Iowa for emergency water line repairs.

The order affects anyone living east of U.S. Route 61 and south of Stone Brook Lane.

The order comes as emergency water line repair work is being performed on Blackhawk Trail.

In the meantime, water can be boiled for at least five minutes before culinary use or drinking purposes. Bottled water is also recommended.

The Center for Disease Control offers these tips for cooking, bathing and other households chores.

The city says that the order will remain in effect until further notice.