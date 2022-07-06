Boil order issued in Eldridge east of 61 for emergency water line repair

Water service is interrupted east of Route 61 in Eldridge for emergency repairs and a boil order is in effect.

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A boil order has been issued in a part of Eldridge, Iowa for emergency water line repairs.

The order affects residents living east of Route 61 as repairs begin on a water line on Hunter Lane and South 26th Avenue.

Water service has been interrupted in the area and the boil order will remain in effect until further notice.

This is the third boil order in Eldridge in the span of a single month, after other water infrastructure issues on June 16 and 28, the latter of which also affected an area east of Route 61 last week.

In the meantime, water can be boiled for at least five minutes before culinary use or drinking purposes. Bottled water is also recommended.

The Center for Disease Control offers these tips for cooking, bathing and other household chores.