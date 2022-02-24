Eaton union members say Davenport not allowing burn barrels, tents on picket line

IAM Union members say a city ordinance prevents picketers from having fires, tents and port-a-potties. To help, some workers have been dancing the cold away.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — After a week on strike, union members at Davenport's Eaton Corporation plant still do not have burn barrels, wind-blocking tents or port-a-potties on the line. The union is blaming ordinances from the city of Davenport.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) Locals 388 and 1191 began their strike against Eaton Corporation on Feb. 18.

IAM officials say negotiation talks halted that same day and have not seen any further movement. Eaton then announced it would not come back to the negotiating table until at least March 1.

Union members say the three-year contract offer from Eaton fell flat on health care, wages and retirement, including issues with 401k matches. According to IAM, 98% of local union members voted in favor of going on strike.

Since then, chilling temperatures, as well as freezing rain, wind and snow have greeted employees on the picket lines.

"That's kind of the unpredictable thing about strikes, right? Especially in Iowa, the weather changes," said John Herrig, District 6 Business Rep for IAM.

But the elements are made even more challenging without the typical tools found on a picket line. According to IAM officials, Davenport city ordinances prevent strikers at Eaton from setting-up any sort of fire, restroom or even tent.

"We've contacted several City of Davenport officials and they seem to point you towards a different direction," Herrig said. "We kind of get the, I don't know, the nuanced message that they're not allowed."

IAM also reports city police have removed portable heaters from the line. Herrig says the goal of strikers are not to break the law.

"It's a lawful strike. And we intend to remain lawful while we're on the line," he said.

Consequently, union members have turned toward neighboring businesses for help.

"We're reaching out to the city to see if we can do things to meet our individual needs, you know, things as simple as placing a port-a-potty or a warming tent to get some relief from the weather," Herrig said. "But if they're unable or unwilling to provide such humanitarian type needs for our people, then we rely on the goodwill and support of our neighbors across the street."

News 8 reached out to multiple Davenport officials, including Mayor Mike Matson and Second Ward Alderwoman Maria Dickmann, whose jurisdiction encompasses Eaton's facility.

Out of the five departments we contacted, only one person, Civil Rights Commission Director Latrice Lacey, responded saying she did not have information on the subject.

However, union members are finding a different way to stay warm on the line. Against a backdrop of 80s, 90s and 2000s pop hits, one group of workers passes the time by dancing.

From "Hammer Time" to "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," "Macarena," "Wobble" and more, the tunes are carefully curated then blasted through a portable speaker.

"We just try to keep each other warm by dancing around," said Aaidan Tapia, a committee member from Local 388. "Morale's high!"

He says despite the cold weather and lack of heat, the union workers try to keep things fun, while still abiding by city ordinances.

"A lot of us like dance music and Backstreet Boys is a hit on the line," Tapia laughed. "We're a pretty ragtag group!"

To him, fighting for an improved contract is worth striking. Even if it means standing up — and breaking it down — in the cold.