50 Eaton employees return to work amid threats of permanent replacements

An Eaton representative said the company still plans to come to terms with striking members of the IAM union.

Following threats of permanent worker replacements, Eaton Corporation said 50 workers have returned to their jobs.

An Eaton representative told News 8's Shelby Kluver on Friday that the company still plans on coming to terms with striking members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) union.

"As we've said before, the decision to hire permanent replacement workers is not a decision we make lightly, but we must ensure we can continue to fulfill our customer commitments," part of the statement read. "We have had 50 employees return to work, and our goal remains to reach a mutually satisfactory agreement with the union."

Eaton announced on March 4 that a search for permanent replacements would take place to ensure day-to-day operations remained ongoing due to the strenuous training for each position.

Some of the union members have told News 8 that their jobs are not as simple as finding people off the street, saying the positions are technical and often need months of training.

Eaton's Davenport plant is a top-20 employer in the Quad Cities with nearly 1,000 workers.