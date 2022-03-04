Eaton Corporation to hire permanent replacements for strikers

A company representative said the goal is still to reach an agreement on a new contract with the union members.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Eaton Corporation announced Friday that permanent replacement workers will be hired due to the union employees currently on strike, but negotiations with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) remain ongoing.

An Eaton representative told News 8's Shelby Kluver that the company will begin the process of finding new workers to continue day-to-day operations due to the amount of time it takes to train employees.

"It's not a decision we make lightly," part of the statement read. "And our goal remains to reach a mutually satisfactory agreement with the Union. We have proposed dates to continue bargaining."

BREAKING: @eatoncorp tells me they're going to try hiring people to permanently replace @MachinistsUnion workers on strike in Davenport. Full statement 👇 @wqad pic.twitter.com/H8EuP5i1vD — Shelby Kluver (@ShelbyKluver) March 4, 2022

The announcement came just two days after an IAM representative said two days of negotiations had ended unsuccessfully.

The union and the company have been discussing a second contract offer after workers rejected the first proposal on Feb. 17. Later that day, 98% of local union members voted to go on strike. Eaton explained they were "surprised" that some of their employees chose to go on strike given talks of a new union deal that appeared to be nearly complete at that time.

Both parties reached tentative agreements to provide more vacation, greater scheduling certainty and flexibility, additional leave, retirement and health care plans in that first agreement, according to Eaton.

"While the parties did not reach an agreement on wages, the parties were only marginally apart at the time the union went on strike. Eaton's proposed contract is equitable and consistent with nationwide market trends and with our goal of attracting and retaining skilled workers," continued the statement.

IAM released a statement Thursday, saying the second proposal from Eaton included a 5-year agreement — a change from an initial 3-year offer.