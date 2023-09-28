Eastern Iowa Community Colleges announce new interim chancellor

Liang Chee Wee served as president of Northeast Iowa Community College from 2011 to 2022.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Following a search that kicked off in August, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges have a new leader.

Liang Chee Wee will serve as the next chancellor of EICC. He previously served as the president of Northeast Iowa Community College from 2011 to 2022 and provost from 2007 to 2011.

“With an extensive background in community college leadership and steadfast commitment to excellence, Dr. Wee is ready to lead EICC,” EICC Board of Trustees President Bob Gallagher said.

EICC began looking for their next chancellor following the resignation of former chancellor Sonya Williams. Wee will join the college on Oct. 9 and will serve through the summer of 2025.

“The Board will soon begin the process of establishing a comprehensive chancellor search, which will formally kick off next fall. In the meantime, we look forward to welcoming Dr. Wee to Eastern Iowa Community Colleges,” Gallagher said.