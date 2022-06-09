Eastern Iowa Community Colleges welcomes new chancellor Dr. Sonya Williams

Dr. Williams was appointed as the 8th District Chancellor in June following the retirement of Dr. Don Doucette.

RIVERDALE, Ill. — Community members of Eastern Iowa Community Colleges welcomed their newest Chancellor, Dr. Sonya J. Williams, at a welcome reception in Davenport on Tuesday.

Dr. Williams was appointed the 8th District chancellor back in June, following the retirement of Dr. Don Doucette.

"It's been a wonderful time just to think about the work that needs to be done," Dr. Williams said.

A native of Norman, OK, she graduated from the University of Oklahoma earning a bachelor's in zoology and a doctorate in anatomical sciences and cell biology/neurosciences. She also served as a captain in the United States Air Force.

She previously served as the Vice President of Education and Chief Academic Officer at the College of Lake County in Grayslake, Ill.

Now as Chancellor of EICC, she plans on creating an environment where everyone helps each other.

"I think it's important to recognize individualism," Dr. Williams said. "Also to know that they also can collaborate and be supported in their roles here at EICC. So I'm going to continue to lift people up"

Two more welcome receptions are scheduled in the future to continue Dr. William's introduction to the Eastern Iowa community. Clinton Community College will welcome the Chancellor on Sept. 7 while Muscatine Community College will host her on Sept. 13.

