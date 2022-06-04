Eastern Iowa Community Colleges offers free classes through April

The college is honoring Community College Month by offering free education to their community.

RIVERDALE, Ill. — Eastern Iowa Community Colleges celebrates Community College Month by giving back to their community. From now until the end of April, the community college is offering a variety of free classes.

"This is a great time for them to learn how to cook and maybe people who want a change of career, maybe they're waking up today going, 'You know what, I want to do something different. And maybe Culinary Arts would be the way for me to go'," said Robert Lewis, Eastern Iowa Community College Culinary instructor.

Free classes are offered both online and in person. The goal is to offer learning opportunities to their community, as well as jump-start careers.

"Take control of your life. Do what you want to do. Community college is the perfect place to learn the skills you need," Lewis said. "So quite honestly, if you're into auto mechanics, or body shop, or air conditioning, or nursing or culinary arts, this is an affordable assessable way to get it with instructors who have real-world experience who could help you be prepared for the real world. That's the beauty of community college. It's the beauty of what we do here."

The classes are available for both Iowa and Illinois residents with no age restrictions.

"We have a young lady who is 65. We have high school students, we have people that just woke up one day and say, I'm tired of working here, I want to do something different," Lewis said.