Easter Day fun at the River Bandits game in Davenport

Fans enjoyed the comfortable weather while watching the River Bandits play ball on their opening weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Quad Cities tradition returns with the River Bandits playing on Easter Day.

Fans new and old came to Modern Woodmen Park for the game against the South Bend Cubs.

Xavier Moreno moved to the Quad Cities last year and was watching his first local game.

"This is really cool, really neat to have," Moreno said. "Just a beautiful Easter with friends and family, enjoying the game and just having a good time."

For the Spies family, sports means everything to them, as the daughter Charlie plays baseball among other sports.

"Easter Sunday — nothing better than being at the ballpark," mother Jennifer Spies said.

"Baseball's the greatest game ever invented, right?" father Corey Spies said. "We got to pass it along to the next generation, so if Charlie loves coming down here, I'm gonna keep bringing her down here every chance I get."

A different kind of family was also at the game — several players and coach Dave McFate from the Davenport Little League, who made it to the 2022 Little League World Series.

"Always great to bring youth players, to show that if you want to keep playing baseball, this is what you got to get used to," McFate said. "You see how serious they take it, and then you get to the game, and you see how good these players actually are."

The River Bandits' next home game is on April 18th against Wisconsin.