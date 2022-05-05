East Moline to expand developments with hotel, other area projects around 'The Bend'

The new hotel was one of the main topics Thursday at Mayor Reggie Freeman's State of the City address.

Example video title will go here for this video

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — The City of East Moline could soon see a new hotel and other projects in "The Bend" area. The plans were the main topic of discussions Thursday at Mayor Reggie Freeman's State of the City address.

The mayor said the city is in a good financial state, opening up ideas for new projects to improve roads, add new businesses and a bike trail that connects The Bend to downtown East Moline.

"We've got to be out there, we've got to have our shoes on and we've got to be out there looking for every avenue such as grants and so forth to keep East Moline on the map," Freeman said.