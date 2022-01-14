The $7 million project will take the library across the street to the old TBK Bank location. It will provide the library with more space for materials and programs.

EAST MOLINE, Ill — The East Moline Public Library will close on Saturday as it prepares to move into its new location.

The library will move across the street from its current location into the old TBK Bank building on 8th Street.

It is a $7.1 million project, and the library is still looking to raise about $400,000, according to its website as of Friday afternoon.

Staff said they are excited about the new expansion but will also cherish the memories made in the old library space over the past century.

Library staff said the new library will provide even more space for the community and the materials, something they have been needing for a while.

"That's what we're so excited about, is having the space, because it's more than doubling in size," Aimee Paschkov said, the teen services manager at the library. "Every aspect of it is getting bigger from where we have our collections to even where we have our staff break room."

The library will be open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday before closing.

Over the next several weeks, staff will be packing up and moving the thousands of books, DVDs and other materials into the new space.

After the move, staff hope for a mid-March opening at the new location, according to Paschkov.

While the old library is closed and until the new location opens, you can use the libraries in Moline, Rock Island and Silvis to pick up and reserve any materials in the meantime.