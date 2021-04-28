East Moline Police Department searching for Hereford Park bathroom vandal

East Moline PD is offering a reward for help with finding a suspect who severely damaged a bathroom at Hereford Park.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — East Moline police are searching for a person who vandalized an East Moline park bathroom in the recent past.

On Wednesday, April 28, East Moline PD published a Facebook post revealing that a bathroom in Hereford Park had been significantly damaged and made into a mess.

The unknown suspect reportedly damaged electrical outlets, stole plumbing, and left several items in the building, including trash, clothing, and two bicycles.

EMPD is offering a reward for any information regarding who may have vandalized the bathroom.