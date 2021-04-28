East Moline Police Department searching for Hereford Park bathroom vandal

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — East Moline police are searching for a person who vandalized an East Moline park bathroom in the recent past.
On Wednesday, April 28, East Moline PD published a Facebook post revealing that a bathroom in Hereford Park had been significantly damaged and made into a mess.
The unknown suspect reportedly damaged electrical outlets, stole plumbing, and left several items in the building, including trash, clothing, and two bicycles.
EMPD is offering a reward for any information regarding who may have vandalized the bathroom.
If you have information on the incident, call the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1546, Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or by submitting an anonymous tip on the P3Tips app.