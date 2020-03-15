East Moline patrol car struck by vehicle that did not move over

All the occupants of both vehicles are receiving treatment and will reportedly walk out okay.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — The East Moline Police Department described an incident where it says that a patrol car was hit while officers were providing traffic control.

The statement, made to the department's Facebook page, says that the squad car in question was at the scene of a traffic crash on Interstate 88 with officers providing traffic control with emergency lights on when a vehicle that did not move over to the other lane struck it.

According to police, the occupants of the vehicle, along with an officer, are in the hospital receiving treatment. Their conditions do not appear to be severe and the department says everyone will come out okay.

The department wants to take the opportunity to remind people pay attention to the road and always move over for emergency vehicles flashing their lights.