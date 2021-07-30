East Moline man drowns while working in Iowa farm tank

STOCKTON, Iowa — An autopsy shows an Illinois scuba diver who died inside a million-gallon farm tank in eastern Iowa accidentally drowned.
The Gazette of Cedar Rapids reports that the autopsy for 54-year-old Robert Baenziger Jr., of East Moline, Illinois, was released Wednesday, July 28.
It shows Baenziger died on June 8 in an anaerobic digester, a large tank in which cow manure and food waste are combined with water and broken down by microorganisms to create methane. Officials had initially described the tank as a manure tank.
Baenziger was a self-employed contractor exempt from federal workplace oversight. He had been hired by Sievers Family Farm in Stockton to make repairs inside the tank.
Stockton is about 25 miles west of the Quad Cities.