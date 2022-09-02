Moving Day: Tens of thousands of books at East Moline Library hauled to home

Movers hauled the library's collection and materials across the street to their new location, the old TBK Bank building.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — East Moline Library has finished a crucial step in their big relocation: moving books.

Tens of thousands of different genres were hauled out on Wednesday to their soon-to-be new home, the old TBK Bank building on 8th Street.

The process took just one day, with a crew of 15 men moving the library's entire collection.

"We do so many libraries, so these guys are well-versed at how it works," said one of the movers.

He measured each section of books on every shelf, then tagged each group to keep track of where they will go on the new shelf.

The movers and library staff laughed, saying they could have just wheeled boxes of books right across the street at the library's new location, but hauling them via truck made things nice and easy.

"Getting the opportunity to see how it all works and how they sticker all the shelves and count the collection and do all that sort of stuff is really neat," said Laura Long, East Moline Library Director. "We're going to meet our goal and we're going to be ready to work out of this building starting Friday."

The entire operation is a $7.1 million project aimed at creating more space for the community and materials.

The library's new spot, donated by TBK Bank, will have new digital areas, children learning spaces and even use a vault as a meeting room.