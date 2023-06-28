Residents jump off balcony to flee East Moline house fire

Witnesses say all seven occupants made it out of the house safely. A neighbor tells News 8 the home is a "total loss."

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Neighbors and residents say an East Moline house is a total loss after a fire on Wednesday night.

The home, located at 2318 7 1/2 St., caught fire around 9 p.m. on June 28.

Residents say there were seven occupants in the home, and that all got out safely.

News 8 spoke with displaced resident, Benjamin Dusenberry, who said he, his partner and two young kids got out through the balcony after the only exit for their unit was on fire.

His girlfriend, Hailey Mee, added that the entire front of the house was in flames.

Neighbor Dan Yeager sent photos into News 8, saying the home was a 'total loss.'

Mee said she was in the living room when the lights started flickering on Wednesday evening. Then, she heard a boom, before seeing the front of the house on fire. Mee said she has a two-year-old and a three-week old infant.

According to Mee, she had to jump off the balcony because all the other exits were blocked by flames.

News 8 crews confirmed the fire was out shortly before 10 p.m., but fire damage to the house and a truck in the driveway were present. Fire crews were still present at that time.

The East Moline Fire Department has not yet responded to a request for more information.

This is a developing story we will continue to update.