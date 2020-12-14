East Moline house damaged by Sunday evening fire

The home, which MFD believes to be under renovation, sustained an estimated $5K to $10K in damage

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Part of a small house in East Moline caught fire in the evening of Sunday, December 14, causing a notable amount of damage.

Moline Fire Department was alerted to the scene in the 1500 block of 15th Avenue around 6:30 p.m., where they found a small, single-story home.

The main body of the fire was located in the building's attic above a bathroom, and was quickly extinguished in the span of about 20 minutes, with fire crews doing additional work at the scene for about an hour afterwards.

The home was unoccupied at the time and MFD believes that the house was under renovation.