East Moline announces new city administrator

Mark Rothert most recently served as the city manager of Pekin, Illinois.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — A new city administrator has started his role for the City of East Moline. In a press release sent Friday, Aug. 25, the city announced that Mark Rothert has taken over for a retiring Doug Maxeiner.

Rothert most recently served as city manager for Pekin, Illinois. He played a key role in "modernizing its city operations, leading development initiatives and securing grant funding for various infrastructure projects," the release states.

Rothert's prior experience includes roles as Assistant County Administrator in Peoria County, Illinois (2012-2017) and Executive Director of the Spoon River Partnership for Economic Development in Canton, Illinois (2006-2012).

He earned a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Kansas and dual certifications as a Credentialed Manager through the International City/County Management Association and a Certified Economic Developer by the International Economic Development Council.

Rothert's appointment was approved by the East Moline City Council with a unanimous vote on July 17. Rothert started his role as administrator officially on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

"Mark has demonstrated a commitment to effective leadership and community growth. His extensive experience and managerial approach align with East Moline's objectives and he will be a great asset to our city," East Moline Mayor Reggie Freeman said.