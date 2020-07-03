East Moline family donates 1000 pounds of pet food to QC Paws for daughter's birthday

This is the fifth year Lily has chosen to put animals in need ahead of herself on her birthday.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Rock Island County Animal Care & Control Center has had a faithful donor for the past few years: a now 9-year-old girl.

East Moline kid Lily Goldsberry spent March 7th, her 9th birthday, delivering thousands of pounds of dog and cat food to the shelter alongside her mom, Jen King.

It's a practice that the family has taken part in for a long time.

"She's asked for this instead of birthday presents for the past 5 years, so that's what we do. She does get some presents, but the majority of it is supplies for the animal shelter of her choice," said King

The family brought the piles of food bags into the shelter by wheelbarrow, cart, and their own hands.