East Moline crews respond to fire after reports of somebody stuck on the third floor

The fire took place Thursday, January 7th.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Everyone living at an East Moline home is safe after a fire.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday, January 7th. Police arrived first on the scene with reports of a person stuck on the third floor. The fire was contained in a stairwell. Residents were able to return to their apartments after the fire was put out.

"Luckily, [a] guy just opened up here for us A Plus Auto Service, so we can address all the residents at once. It looks like we're going to be able to get them back in their apartments though," East Moline Fire Chief Robert DeFrance said Thursday night.