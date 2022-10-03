East Moline crash kills 2, woman charged with DUI

The early morning Sunday crash killed both occupants of one vehicle and sent the suspect in the crash to the hospital.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Two people are dead after an early Sunday morning crash near downtown East Moline, according to a news release from police.

East Moline police officers responded to the area of Kennedy Drive and 20th Avenue around 12:47 a.m. after a report of a two-vehicle crash. Officers located the two vehicles involved, one of which was resting on its side.

The driver of one vehicle, identified as 53-year-old Tonya Franks of East Moline, was removed from her vehicle and transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

The two occupants of the other vehicle both died in the crash. Their names are being withheld pending notification of the family.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the vehicles were traveling in opposite directions when one vehicle crossed over into oncoming traffic.

Franks was arrested and is being charged with aggravated driving under the influence, as well as related traffic offenses. No further charges were announced. Her bond has been set at $150,000.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at 309-752-1547, CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500, or utilize the CrimeStoppers P3 App.