East Moline couple loses barn to fire

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Example video title will go here for this video

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — On Sunday morning, an East Moline barn was found to be on fire. Over six fire crews arrived on the scene to help put out the fire. The owner of the barn, Heather Martin, said waking up and seeing her barn on fire was a nightmare.

"We saw a glow and ran outside to the barn and saw it on fire," Martin said. "We tried everything to make sure everyone was OK."

Martin said she lost her pets and chickens due to the flames. Farm equipment and family photo albums were also destroyed.

“We've worked so hard the last four years to rebuild this place," Martin added. "Suddenly, poof. It's all gone. I don't know that it's really sunk in yet.”

Heather and her husband were able to save their horses in time. She said she's been around horses since she was little and being able to rescue them from the flames is giving her hope.

"Being around horses is therapy to me," Martin said. "My parents thought this was a phase but I always loved my horses. They are calming to me."

Now the couple is motivated to move forward. They're ready to pick up the pieces and rebuild the home that horses once called home.

“There's just so much to do. It's gonna be sinking in for a while. Every time I close my eyes, I just see flashing lights right now.” Martin said.

Heather says her insurance will not be covering any of the damages. Her neighbors have been helping with cleaning and are donating supplies that they can use.