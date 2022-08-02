Boil order issued for part of 9th Street in East Moline Tuesday afternoon

A boil order has been issued for the area of 9th Street between 28th and 30th Avenues in East Moline due to a water main installation.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — A boil order was issued for about two blocks of 9th Street in East Moline Tuesday afternoon.

At 3:45 p.m. on August 2, the City issued the order in a post published on its Facebook page.

The order affects the area of 9th Street in between 38th Avenue and 30th Avenue.

Officials say that the boil order is due to a new water main installation.

❗️ HEADS UP #EastMoline ❗️ (Aug. 2, 3:45 p.m.) A cautionary boil order has been issued for homes on 9th St from 30th... Posted by City of East Moline on Tuesday, August 2, 2022

In the meantime, water can be boiled for at least five minutes before culinary use or drinking purposes. Bottled water is also recommended.

