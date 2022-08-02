Boil order issued for part of 9th Street in East Moline Tuesday afternoon

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — A boil order was issued for about two blocks of 9th Street in East Moline Tuesday afternoon.
At 3:45 p.m. on August 2, the City issued the order in a post published on its Facebook page.
The order affects the area of 9th Street in between 38th Avenue and 30th Avenue.
Officials say that the boil order is due to a new water main installation.
In the meantime, water can be boiled for at least five minutes before culinary use or drinking purposes. Bottled water is also recommended.
The Center for Disease Control offers these tips for cooking, bathing and other household chores.
WQAD News 8 will update this news story as more information is made available. Download our app and subscribe to our YouTube channel for updates.