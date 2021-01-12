Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 with father's gun at east Michigan high school

Authorities say the gun used by the 15-year-old suspect was purchased by the boy's father just four days prior to Tuesday's shooting.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — A 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school on Tuesday, killing three students and wounding eight other people, including a teacher, authorities said.

The victims who died have been identified as Tate Myre, a 16-year-old student, Hanna St. Juliana, a 14-year-old student and Madisyn Baldwin, a 17-year-old student.

One deputy loaded Myre, who was critically injured, into his vehicle to bring him to the hospital. He died in the deputy's car.

Several of the victims are suffering life-threatening injuries, including one 14-year-old girl who is on a ventilator.

The teacher who was hit by gunfire has been released from the hospital with a graze wound on her left shoulder. A deputy has been assigned to each of the affected families.

Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said at a news conference that he didn't know what the assailant's motives were for the attack at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a community of about 22,000 people roughly 30 miles north of Detroit.

The student was in class on Tuesday prior to the shooting, police said.

At 12:55 p.m., officers responded to a flood of around 100 calls about an active shooter at the school, McCabe said. Authorities arrested the suspect within 3 minutes of arrival and recovered a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol and several clips.

The gun was purchased by the boy's father just four days prior to Tuesday's shooting. The suspect had practiced shooting with the gun and posted pictures of it and the target.

The student was arrested in the hallway with seven rounds left in the gun.

"That could've been seven more victims," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "This is the worst kind of tragedy... sadly, it happened in a sweet, quiet community like Oxford."

Police say they were unaware of any warning signs and it is unknown if the victims were targeted.

“Deputies confronted him, he had the weapon on him, they took him into custody,” McCabe said, declining to share more detail about the arrest.

Authorities have not released the name of the suspect.

“I’m shocked. It’s devastating,” said Tim Throne, the shaken superintendent of Oxford Community Schools.

The school was placed on lockdown after the attack, with some children sheltering in locked classrooms while officers searched the premises. They were later taken to a nearby Meijer grocery store to be picked up by their parents.

McCabe said investigators will be looking through social media posts for any evidence of a motive.

Robin Redding, the parent of a 12th-grader, told The Associated Press that there had been rumblings of trouble at the school.

“He was not in school today. He just said that ‘Ma I don’t feel comfortable. None of the kids that we go to school with are going today,’” Redding said.

Police have reached out to the parents of the shooter, who did not want to speak and are getting an attorney. The boy's phone has been seized by police and he is on suicide watch in the juvenile detention center, authorities said.

"I hope we can all rise to the occasion and wrap our arms around the families, the affected children and school personnel, and this community," said Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer through tears at the 5 p.m. press conference.

"This is a uniquely American problem that we need to address," she said. "But I think it's too early to talk about policies that might need to change as a result of this. At this point, we need to focus on the tragedy at hand."

Oxford Community Schools will be closed for the remainder of the week and grief counseling will be available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Authorities provide updates on fatal high school shooting in eastern Michigan Oxford authorities are providing updates on the school shooting that killed three and injured eight. Posted by 13 On Your Side on Tuesday, November 30, 2021

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.