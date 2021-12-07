x
Part of Locust Street in Davenport closed through July

Crews discovered additional issues when repairing the sinkholes between Woodland and Kenmore Avenues in Davenport.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Repairs on East Locust Street in Davenport will take more time than originally expected.

The roadway between Woodland and Kenmore Avenues was first closed on Saturday, June 26 due to large sinkholes opening in the street.

When working to repair the sinkholes, crews discovered additional gas lines that needed to be relocated and lead water lines that will need to be replaced. 

Crews now estimate the work should be finished by the end of July. A detour is in place will repairs continue.

