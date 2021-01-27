Corbin's Light Show house catches fire in East Galesburg

The fire broke out Tuesday, January 26.

EAST GALESBURG, Ill. — A home known for its elaborate Halloween and Christmas light shows has been damaged in a fire.

The fire broke out Tuesday, January 26, according to a post on the "Corbin's Light Show" Facebook post.

The post author wrote that the home burned down, but that there were no injuries.

"We are so blessed that they made it out safely and no injuries," read the post. "Very heart breaking I know all the hard work my dad put into that house. That was my child hood home so it hurts to see it like this."

According to the Galesburg-Register Mail the family has lived in the house for 30 years. They've done the light shows for six years.

The family wasn't able to save any of their belongings from inside the house, reported the paper.

The Light Show Facebook page has more than 1,300 likes and follows to their page.