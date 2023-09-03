East Davenport's 13th Street bridge set for rebuild using $1.5M grants

The historic bridge between Mound and Kuehl Streets will be torn down and completely replaced.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport is set to rebuild a historic bridge on the east side of town using up to $1.5 million in grants.

The 13th Street bridge between Mound and Kuehl Streets has been closed since 2018 due to structural safety concerns.

At the Davenport City Council meeting on March 8, aldermen met to approve the use of the funds from the Iowa Department of Transportation.

News 8's Jonathan Fong spoke with Tim Huey, the vice-chair for the Village Heights Association. His historic home is just down the street from the bridge, and he talked about plans for construction.

"They want to put in a steel span, so it's very low maintenance," Huey said. "It'll only handle one lane of traffic at a time, but it'll be a two-way bridge... and it'll have a nice south-side walkway with pedestrian access."

Huey explained that Canadian Pacific Railway owned the East 13th Street bridge and another on Elm Street just a few minutes northeast.

The City of Davenport took control of the bridges a few years ago and replaced the Elm Street bridge first to help with emergency response traffic.

Now with the $1.5 million funding, however, they can redo the 13th Street bridge as well.

"Kyle Gripp, the at-large alderperson that we've been working with, has encouraged city staff to work with the neighborhood - to come up with something that's historically compatible and complementary to our neighborhood," Huey said.

He's hoping that the bridge, which dates back to at least the 1800s, will still have historic-looking features in the lighting or railing after the upgrade.

However, not everyone wants a new bridge — some want the neighborhood to be quieter.

"I think some of the residents just don't mind the inconvenience of not being able to get over the bridge for the trade-off of having less traffic," Huey said.

He hopes his neighbors can see the value in a new bridge, as the old one was more than just a simple road.

"This bridge is very popular with photographers — you get high school students up here having their senior pictures taken, you get bridal parties up here with the railroad spur as a backdrop," he said. "I think when we get a new bridge, we'll continue to see that."