Police discover stabbing victim in front yard on Muscatine's East 8th Street

Jeramy Hindlebaugh was discovered lying in a front yard with a stab wound to his leg. Officers say he received the wound during a previous disturbance.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Police discovered a stabbing victim Monday night, June 20 in the front yard of a home on East 8th Street, according to the Muscatine Police Department.

Officers responded to the report of the wounded victim at about 10:40 p.m. Monday, police said. Upon arrival, they found 45-year-old Jeramy Hindlebaugh lying on the ground with a stab wound to his leg. Hindlebaugh was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

Upon investigation, police said they discovered Hindlebaugh had been wounded in a previous disturbance on the 2400 block of Park Avenue before driving himself to the location on East 8th Street.

The Muscatine Police Department reassured the stabbing was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the public. A suspect was identified, but charges had yet to be filed as of Tuesday, June 21.

The investigation into the stabbing was ongoing as of Tuesday, and police asked anyone with information related to the incident to call Detective Jeff DeVrieze at 563-263-9922.