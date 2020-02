Investigators were called to a fire and found the crashed car instead.

MONTROSE, Iowa — One person was found dead after an accident in Montrose in the early hours of Sunday, February 23rd.

Investigators say there were called regarding a possible brush fire on Peach Orchard Road at about 3:30 A.M.

When they arrived at the scene, the found a wrecked car near a wooded area next to the road. The vehicle contained a person who had presumably been killed in the crash.