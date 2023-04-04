Early morning fire displaces 5 in Moline Tuesday

Everyone was able to evacuate after smelling smoke and hearing smoke detectors.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Moline Fire Department Bureau of Investigations is investigating an early morning house fire in the 5000 block of 34th Avenue.

The fire happened just before 1:00 am on Tuesday April 4, according to the Moline Fire Department. The house fire was at 5111 34th Avenue in Moline.

The department said the first fire crews arrived on the scene within six minutes of the report, followed by more crews. When crews arrived, they saw smoke and fire coming from the roof. The residents told the fire department they smelled smoke, were alerted by the smoke detectors, and were able to get out before the fire department arrived.

The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes, according to the press release from the Moline Fire Department. Crews began an interior attack on the fire with other crews assisting with fire suppression and overhaul.

Five people have been displaced because of this. No injuries were reported.