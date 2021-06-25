Eagle View Behavioral Health celebrates one year in Bettendorf

The clinic honored staff with a party after a challenging year, opening during a pandemic.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A Bettendorf mental health center is celebrating one year in the Quad Cities.

Eagle View Behavioral Health hosted an anniversary party on June 16 but it was more about honoring the staff that's been there since day one.

They received gifts and some awards. Management says staff overcame a challenging year and offered support to those who needed it most.

"2020 went well considering the pandemic that we are in, considering all the challenges that did happen in bringing the hospital here to the Quad Cities community...I think we've done a good job in giving access to patients who need mental health treatment to the community," Ross Teemant, CEO of Eagle View Behavioral Health.

The health center also kicked off its fundraising for this September's NAMI walk.