The town of about 4,000 people is expecting 10,000 or more visitors during the MLB game between the White Sox and Yankees.

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — When a town like Dyersville is well-known for a story, it doesn't take long to find another just down the street.

"It's really hard to believe actually," said Tom Olberding.

Olberding grew up not far from the famous movie site. He said his parents were in the last car in the final scene of the "Field of Dreams" movie.

"When you live there it's just there, you don't really think about it," Olberding said. "You don't realize how much of an impact it has on people around the country."

Olberding now owns Textile Brewing in Dyersville, and is preparing for between 10,000 and 30,000 people to be in town for the first-ever "Field of Dreams" Major League Baseball game.

"I think they're prepared in a way, but I don't think we've done anything this big," said Olberding.

At Textile Brewing, staff are ready with tents outside, Olberding said he doubled his staff to help with the crowds and the game will be shown on every TV screen inside the brewery.

Another one of Olberding's contributions is a set of t-shirts. The slogan, "If you brew it, they will come" is printed on the shirts, alluding to the famous movie line.

Those shirts are so popular, Olberding sold nearly 300 in the first weekend, and ordered more to have enough on hand for game day.

"We get a lot of business from out of town and I think they'll be popular all year round," said Olberding. He said he plans to make the shirts available year-round as well.

Tim Labbe has one of those shirts. He's from Boston, Mass., and is crisscrossing the country, all while promoting a support group for veterans.

"Kinda methodically going through all 50 states visiting 365 breweries, hopefully in 365 days," said Labbe.

Labbe started that trip in Maine in April. He went the distance to rearrange his trip to experience Dyersville's treasured pastime.

"Them watching something and them getting goofy about a movie that was filmed 30 years ago a baseball game that's just a regular season baseball game, but it's huge here, and it should be," said Labbe.

It's such a big deal that Labbe will be in the stands during the "Field of Dreams" game, and he's paying about $2,000 for his ticket.

"I'm afraid to tell a few people in my life that I'm gonna do it," said Labbe.

But for Labbe, it is more than just a game. He doesn't follow either team, but wants to be here for the experience.

"It's a celebration of that movie that meant so much to so many people over the past 30 years," said Labbe.