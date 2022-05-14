One dead after train crashes into semi in Durant

The driver of a semi-truck is dead after being struck by a train while attempting to cross the tracks.

Example video title will go here for this video

DURANT, Iowa — One person is dead after a train crashed into a semi-truck on the tracks in Durant on Friday.

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, at about 7:25 a.m. on May 13, a semi-truck was traveling on Vail Avenue in Durant when it approached a railroad crossing.

As the truck was attempting to cross the tracks, it was struck by a train; which ejected the driver from the truck. The driver died as a result of the crash.