One dead after train crashes into semi in Durant

DURANT, Iowa — One person is dead after a train crashed into a semi-truck on the tracks in Durant on Friday.
According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, at about 7:25 a.m. on May 13, a semi-truck was traveling on Vail Avenue in Durant when it approached a railroad crossing.
As the truck was attempting to cross the tracks, it was struck by a train; which ejected the driver from the truck. The driver died as a result of the crash.
The Iowa State Patrol continues to investigate the crash, and information is still limited. The name of the deceased or other involved persons has not been released.