Three hospitalized after Friday night crash in Warren County, driver charged with DUI

Three people were sent to the hospital Friday night after their car flipped over after crashing into a ditch.

WARREN COUNTY, Ill. — Three people were sent to the hospital after a crash in rural Warren County Friday night.

According to Illinois State Police investigators, at about 11:25 p.m. on January 28, a car was traveling on 180th Avenue and 120th Street in Floyd Township when the driver lost control.

The car left the road, drove into an eastbound ditch, and flipped over.

The vehicle was occupied by its driver, 34-year-old Jeremy Cassidy from Monmouth, and two passengers, a 38-year-old man from Galesburg and a 21-year-old man from Monmouth. They were all sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

Cassidy was arrested and charged with Aggravated DUI, and received other traffic citations.