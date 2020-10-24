DUI charge, three injuries after Knox County crash

Three young adults were sent to the hospital after a crash Friday afternoon, with the severely injured driver being charged for driving under the influence.

Three young adults from around the Galesburg area are in the hospital with varying levels of injury after a crash in the early afternoon of Friday, October 23.

Illinois State Police say that the vehicle was travelling west on Blaze Road just east of County Road 9 when the driver, 23-year-old Wataga resident Kyle Woodside, veered off the right side of the road.

Woodside attempted to correct the turn, but it resulted in the car flipping multiple times before it came to rest in a driveway. Woodside was thrown from the vehicle and sustained life-threatening injuries, while the two passengers received less significant injuries. All three were transported to a local hospital.

Woodside was charged with with Driving Under the Influence, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Crash, Improper Lane Usage, Failure to Wear a Seatbelt, and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.