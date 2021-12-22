Dubuque man injured after rollover crash in Jo Daviess County

The man was sent to the hospital after he swiped a concrete barrier, causing his car to roll several times and crash.

JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Ill. — A Dubuque man has been sent to the hospital after a rollover crash in rural Jo Daviess County early Wednesday severely damaged his car.

According to the Sheriff's Office, at about 4:53 a.m. the dispatch center received the a report of an accident on U.S. Route 20 about 1/4 of a mile west of IL Route 84 North.

After they arrived, deputies learned that the vehicle had been travelling east on Route 20 when the driver sideswiped the concrete barrier, overcorrected the mistake, and left the road.

The car then crashed into a pile of gravel, which caused it to roll multiple times before coming to a stop on its side.

The vehicle sustained severe damage in the crash. The driver was sent to a local hospital with injuries.

The driver was also charged with Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.