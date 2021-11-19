Dubuque man dies after rollover accident near Maquoketa

A man was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident just outside of Maquoketa Thursday night.

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A man was pronounced dead after a car accident just outside Maquoketa, Iowa on Thursday night.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, at about 11:07 p.m. on November 18, Maquoketa Dispatch was informed of a car accident on Highway 61 just south of the city limits.

Officers found that the driver, 24-year-old Daniel Thoma of Dubuque, had been ejected from the crashed vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after arrival.

Investigation found that Thoma was travelling northbound on Hwy 61 when his car ran off the road, went airborne, and rolled several times before coming to a stop, landing upside-down in the southbound lane.