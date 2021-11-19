Dubuque man dies after rollover accident near Maquoketa

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A man was pronounced dead after a car accident just outside Maquoketa, Iowa on Thursday night.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, at about 11:07 p.m. on November 18, Maquoketa Dispatch was informed of a car accident on Highway 61 just south of the city limits.
Officers found that the driver, 24-year-old Daniel Thoma of Dubuque, had been ejected from the crashed vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after arrival.
Investigation found that Thoma was travelling northbound on Hwy 61 when his car ran off the road, went airborne, and rolled several times before coming to a stop, landing upside-down in the southbound lane.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Maquoketa Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Jackson County Regional Heath Center Ambulance, Jackson County Medical Examiner, Maquoketa Fire and Rescue and Iowa Department of Transportation.
