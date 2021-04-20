Drop off your unwanted medications Saturday during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

People can anonymously drop off their unused, unwanted, and expired prescription medications, free of charge.

MOLINE, Ill. — The DEA’s 20th National Prescription Take Back Day will take place Saturday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Iowa has 95 take back sites available and an additional six sites available on the Illinois border.

Find a drop off location in your area here or by calling 800-882-9539.

People can anonymously drop off their unused, unwanted, and expired medications , free of charge.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. has seen an increase in overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, with nearly 86,000 Americans overdosing during the 12-month period ending August 2020, the most ever recorded in a 12-month span.