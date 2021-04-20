Drop off your unwanted medications Saturday during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

MOLINE, Ill. — The DEA’s 20th National Prescription Take Back Day will take place Saturday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Iowa has 95 take back sites available and an additional six sites available on the Illinois border.
Find a drop off location in your area here or by calling 800-882-9539.
People can anonymously drop off their unused, unwanted, and expired medications , free of charge.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. has seen an increase in overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, with nearly 86,000 Americans overdosing during the 12-month period ending August 2020, the most ever recorded in a 12-month span.
Studies indicate that a majority of abused prescription drugs come from family and friends, sometimes taken from home medicine cabinets. With that in mind, clearing out unused medicine and disposing of it properly is essential.