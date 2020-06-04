8 in the Air: Views of the Pine Creek Grist Mill at Wild Cat Den

As of 2020, it's being restored into its original condition and is grinding corn for the first time in 75 years.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Located 10 miles east of Muscatine, Iowa is Wild Cat Den State Park. One featured attraction is the Pine Creek Grist Mill, constructed in 1848.

The mill has used both water power from the creek and a steam engine. It's a place where grain is ground into animal feed or flour.

