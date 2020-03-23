8 in the Air: Fly along the Hennepin Canal in Geneseo to relive the late-March snowfall

Our late-march snowfall didn't last long, but it made for some gorgeous scenery!

GENESEO, Ill. — NED the News Eight Drone flew over the Hennepin Canal in Geneseo on Monday, March 23, capturing the short-lived snowfall that coated the Quad Cities area for less than 24 hours.

The snowfall totals hit between two and three inches in the Quad Cities area, leaving nature blanketed and the pavement merely wet.