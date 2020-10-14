Watch: Beautiful fall colors from the News 8 drone above Loud Thunder Forest Preserve

Autumn is in full bloom at the rural Rock Island County park.

ILLINOIS CITY, Ill. — Loud Thunder Forest Preserve in Illinois City, Illinois is a vast, quiet nature preserve, perfect for a walk to check out the fall colors.

It is the largest of the Rock Island County forest preserves at 1,480 acres.

One of the main features is Lake George, a 167-acre, manmade lake.

There are a couple trails, picnic shelters and playgrounds, all good areas for that leaf peeping!