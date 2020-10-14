Watch: Beautiful fall colors from the News 8 drone above Loud Thunder Forest Preserve

ILLINOIS CITY, Ill. — Loud Thunder Forest Preserve in Illinois City, Illinois is a vast, quiet nature preserve, perfect for a walk to check out the fall colors.
It is the largest of the Rock Island County forest preserves at 1,480 acres.
One of the main features is Lake George, a 167-acre, manmade lake.
There are a couple trails, picnic shelters and playgrounds, all good areas for that leaf peeping!
The park is located at 19406 Loud Thunder Road, Illinois City, Illinois. It is open from sunrise to 10:00 pm.