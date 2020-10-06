Drivers injured in car crash after one flees Rock Island traffic stop

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A driver ended up in the hospital after fleeing a traffic stop led them into a car accident in the evening of Tuesday, June 9th.
At about 7:49 p.m., a Rock Island police officer attempted to pull a driver over for a traffic stop on 25th Street. The driver continued south on the road, attempting to flee the traffic stop.
At the intersection of 25th Street and 18th Avenue, the driver ignored a red light and attempted to speed through the crossing. A westbound vehicle then struck the car.
The driver of the fleeing car was injured and sent to the hospital. The other driver only received minor injuries and refused medical treatment.
The investigation remains underway, and the suspect has not yet been charged.