Drivers injured in car crash after one flees Rock Island traffic stop

In their escape attempt, the offending driver ignored a red light and was hit by an oncoming car in the intersection.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A driver ended up in the hospital after fleeing a traffic stop led them into a car accident in the evening of Tuesday, June 9th.

At about 7:49 p.m., a Rock Island police officer attempted to pull a driver over for a traffic stop on 25th Street. The driver continued south on the road, attempting to flee the traffic stop.

At the intersection of 25th Street and 18th Avenue, the driver ignored a red light and attempted to speed through the crossing. A westbound vehicle then struck the car.

The driver of the fleeing car was injured and sent to the hospital. The other driver only received minor injuries and refused medical treatment.