Driver facing charges after 20-year-old found dead on John Deere Road

The driver says he left the scene and thought he had only hit a deer.

MOLINE, Ill. — Moline Police say they found a 20-year-old lying dead in the street, and the man who hit him left the scene thinking he had hit a deer.

On August 11 a Moline patrol officer found a man lying in the 3600 block of Eastbound John Deere Road.

The victim was identified as Abrham Eneyew, 20, of Moline and was later pronounced deceased.

The Traffic Investigation Unit identified Yacoub Gadiaga as the driver who hit Eneyew.

Police say Gadiaga was driving eastbound on John Deere Road when he hit Eneyew.

Using evidence at the scene, the suspects' vehicle, and dashcam video "it was determined that Eneyew was walking in a lane of traffic on eastbound John Deere Road when he was struck by the vehicle."

Eneyew did stop after the crash and looked for "what he thought was a deer, but did not locate anything." according to Moline police.

Eneyew then left the scene.