4 injured after accident at 41st Street and John Deere Road in Moline

Traffic is slowed near the area of 41st Street and John Deer Road after a serious accident left a person needing to be rescued from the wreckage.

MOLINE, Ill. — Firefighters had to cut a car door open to remove a person from wreckage after a car crash in Moline Friday afternoon.

Sometime around 4 p.m. on Friday, June 25, an at least two-car accident took place in the area of 41st Street and John Deere Road in Moline.

Firefighters at the scene were forced to cut open the driver's side door of one of the vehicles in order to remove a person from the wreckage.

A person was loaded onto a stretcher and sent to medical treatment.

Reportedly, both directions of traffic are still open, but are slowed. The turn lane to go north on 41st Street is closed.

Police later said that four people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries as a result of the crash.