Dozens of expired medications collected during National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

Volunteers say they collected about two garbage bags full of expired medications. They say that's down from years past.

Volunteers in Milan participated in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day Saturday, April 24th, collecting expired prescription drugs at the Milan Police Station.

It's part of a national effort from the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Volunteers say they collected about two garbage bags full of expired medications. They say that's down from years past, but one volunteer says it's still important to go through cabinets at home and properly dispose of anything that is expired.

"Those are all hazardous after a while and you need to get, dispose of them, keep them out of the reach of children," Volunteer Pat Vincent says.

Anything with needles or liquids weren't accepted by volunteers.