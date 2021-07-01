64 neighborhoods have signed up for the Good Neighbor Project.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Dozens of Davenport Neighborhoods are now part of a city and police initiative to keep communities safer. In the Good Neighbor Project's first year, 64 neighborhoods have signed up.

The initiative started up last winter to connect neighbors, encourage community engagement and safety. The project involved regular meetings between the neighborhoods to discuss issues in the community and fun events like block parties and fundraisers.

"It's preventing crime because people are keeping an eye on each other," Sergeant Andrew Harris says. "(And they know) it's okay to call 911 if they see something suspicious."