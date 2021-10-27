If you are looking for a job, there are plenty of options in Bettendorf.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — In downtown Bettendorf, dozens of businesses are hiring.

"We’re looking for maintenance workers, bus drivers, substitute teachers, substitute custodians, food service workers," said Chris Smith, who works for the Pleasant Valley School District.

Smith said the district has dozens of openings right now.

"We’re just not getting the applicants we used to," Smith said.

Smith is joining about two dozen other businesses and organizations in Bettendorf at the first job fair hosted by the Bettendorf Business Network and IowaWorks.

"With pleasant valley growing, as we have been, the need for substitutes and maintenance employees and service positions have increased, so the need is just always going to be there," Smith said.

Just on the other side of the room, Kourtney Gaura is hiring for K&K Hardware.

"This has been an exciting job fair for me," Gaura said.

Gaura said she had talked with about a dozen people in the first hour of the fair on Wednesday, and said it had been successful so far.

"I have an interview set up for Friday, so I’m on cloud nine," Gaura said.

Gaura is excited for the prospect of a new employee, and said the labor shortage is "new territory" for the company.

"It’s a big deal to have an interview set up for two days from now," Gaura said.

This new job fair offers a chance for collaboration, too.

"It’s great that I can say, ‘hey there’s a law firm or there’s a bank a couple tables down maybe you should talk to, maybe that’s you’re avenue,'" Gaura said.

It is another opportunity to show help is still needed.