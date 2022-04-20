More than 60 students signed letters of intent on Wednesday to formally accept an apprenticeship. Nearly two dozen area companies made the positions available.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Dozens of Quad City area high school students are continuing their education with the help of area businesses.

John Deere, Arconic and UnityPoint Health are among the 19 area businesses that made the apprenticeships possible.

Students accepted apprenticeships in six different professions, including banking, nursing, machinery, electrician, software engineering and welding, according to a statement from the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce.

The students represented seven area school districts: Davenport, Moline-Coal Valley, North Scott, Pleasant Valley, Rock Island-Milan, Sherrard and United Township.

That apprenticeship program partners with the local school districts, and started in 2019. Program leaders said Wednesday they expect the program to continue growing each year, and for more apprenticeship opportunities to become available.

Students said they are excited about an opportunity to start learning for a career in their hometown.

"It's gonna be a different pace where I get to do what I love to do right now and I get to have people see what I like to do," said Connor Dowdal, a student at Moline High School.

The students will officially start their apprenticeships in June. They will work full-time during the summer months. Then when the new school year begins, the students will work part-time as an apprentice while also attending and completing their normal class schedule in school.